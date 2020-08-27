In preparation for the State of Missouri’s bicentennial celebration, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe visited representatives of the Webster County Courthouse in Marshfield Thursday.
Webster County served as the third stop that day for Kehoe, who has been traveling to different counties distributing banners and other information for the state's bicentennial.
"We’re having almost a year-long celebration, letting Missourians know how great it is to be 200 years old," said Kehoe. “There's a lot of bad news today, so it's a lot of fun to get around to all of the courthouses and talk about something that's good and exciting. All Missourians can participate in it."
Webster County will also have a square on the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, which will include one quilt block to represent every Missouri county and the independent City of St. Louis. The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the quilt, according to Missouri 2021 Bicentennial website.
"We have a variety things that will go on now for the next several months to kind of tie in the bicentennial," said Kehoe.
About a year ago, Gov. Mike Parson appointed a Bicentennial Commission and its chair, former Senator Ron Richard, along with Mayor Carrie Tergin of Jefferson City, to plan out the bicentennial, according to Kehoe.
"I’m on the commission, but since I travel a lot, I volunteered to start dropping these off,” said Kehoe. "Our treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, will be dropping a few off and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will be doing the same, so the three of us are out and about in the counties, delivering them to courthouses."
Webster County representatives received a banner and a poster display, highlighting the Missouri 2021 bicentennial. According to the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial website, Aug. 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state to enter the United States. A state with many different regional cultures, geographies, and industries, each Missouri community, county, and region has a story to tell about its people, their history, their commerce, and their culture.
"It's fantastic," said Kehoe. "We're in a country that is known for its democracy and trying to focus on that all across the world. For the country to be as old as it is and the state to be 200 years old, it says something about our forefathers. We had some pretty smart people who came before us, and I think our job, whether you're an elected official or a normal citizen, is not mess it up. We’re excited to be 200 years old."
