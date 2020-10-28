Webster Countians will have their say in the Nov. 3 election on Tuesday.
On the local level, county clerk Stan Whitehurst said this year will be relatively quiet, with one opposed local race, which is for county commissioner of the northern district.
"The rest of the activity is on the state and federal level," said Whitehurst. "I expect a heavy turnout for voting. What will be different this year is a higher percentage of people who are voting absentee, versus the in-person voting."
Whitehurst said they're still preparing the polls to house large numbers on Election Day.
"We want to reassure people we're taking safety measures to ensure they're safe during the voting," said Whitehurst. "There will be hand sanitizer dispensers at the front of the building. Judges will be seated behind plexiglass. We'll be equipping them with cleaning kits and ultra violet light wands."
Whitehurst said they will also be hiring people to go from polling places to clean the areas.
"We will have them rotate from different polling locations to clean," said Whitehurst. "We will also separate polling booths to keep people spread out and have markers set up to keep voters at six feet apart."
Whitehurst said additional voting equipment has been purchased, so people won't have to wait in long lines just to vote.
"We purchased additional poll pads, which nearly doubled the number of those,” said Whitehurst. “We’ll have additional ballot readers — the machines that you feed your ballot into. Some locations will have them, but not all of them.”
Judges will be provided face masks and face shields, but they aren’t required to wear them.
"We’ll be giving out masks to all the judges," said Whitehurst. "We're encouraging them to wear them, but not requiring it. The same goes for voters. If they want to wear a mask, then they can and we encourage that, but we’re not going to make them do so."
Whitehurst added, "The election results will take longer to count, due to volume, but the process is still the same. I don’t think there will be a significant delay."
If voters need to cast an absentee ballot, then they can come to the Webster County Clerk's office in the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 31).
"Voters need to bring their ID with them when they come to the clerk’s office," said Whitehurst. "We'll help them with the rest."
