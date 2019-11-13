Whether it was through a breakfast, a lunch, a ceremony or a private and sincere handshake, many of Webster County veterans received a singular message Monday: Thanks.
Most schools had a break from their usual school schedule for Veterans Day festivities that students and veterans could participate in together. Unfortunately, Fordland's end-of-day festivities were called off due to icy weather. Another school, Niangua, had made advance plans to honor veterans later this week, on Wednesday.
Marshfield High School
Students, teachers and other guests recognized their veterans Monday during a special ceremony at Marshfield High School.
The Veterans Day Program was held inside the high school gym, where veterans were honored for their service. It began with an invocation led by Todd Clark, commander of VFW Post 4101, followed by the citing of the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, veterans stood up to be recognized by their military unit as the Marshfield High School band performed their service songs.
Tom Tomlinson, commander of the Webster County Veterans Memorial Honor Association, spoke on behalf of the guest speaker, John Beck, U.S. Army Engineer officer, Fort Leonard Wood, who could not make the ceremony, due to a vehicle accident on the way to the event. He said Beck was OK, adding that he appreciates the service that Beck, the men and women attending the ceremony, and others like them have had to make for their country.
"Every time I try to arrange a speaker for this event, the first thing they ask me is, ‘What should I say? What should I talk about?’ I tell them the same thing every year. I said, ‘The primary goal I see is to try and give you wonderful students sitting here to relate to these heroic people sitting on the floor. To give you all who are sitting here in these seats, to appreciate the sacrifices of these men and women. Whether you are a married to a service man or woman, it takes sacrifice to do this. We are grateful for the sacrifices for those who have served, who are currently serving and their families."
Following the ceremony, a special lunch was held in the auxiliary gym for veterans and their families. The lunch was organized by the Marshfield High School FFA chapter and Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
"We really enjoyed this," said Joyce Essary, who attended this year’s Veterans Day program with her husband, Lennie, a World War II veteran. "It's nice to see veterans remembered in this way, and the program is just wonderful."
Other schools in the district also honored the contributions of veterans.
Strafford High School
Students and faculty in Strafford rolled out the red carpet for veterans with a breakfast Monday morning. The event was coordinated by students, with the oversight of longtime coordinating teachers Twila Rowen and Valerie Poyner, according to communications coordinator Marcy Easterly.
In addition to the veterans honored at the event, late teacher Lori Phillips was recognized for founding the annual Veterans Day event and organizing it for years.
In addition to a festive breakfast and conversation, veterans were treated to a musical program by students.
Easterly said that about a third of the student body was involved in putting on the event. These included choir and band members, leadership students, classes (including World History and Current Events), and multimedia students, who created a video program for the veterans.
Logan-Rogersville Middle School
The middle school building was the site of a breakfast and musical program for military veterans in the Logan-Rogersville district Monday.
A kid-run program made the event extra special for some of the veterans, including Army veteran Michael Hazen, who got to enjoy the morning with his daughter, Allison.
"I think it's incredible that kids in this generation have a chance to honor veterans," he said. Hazen expressed that it was great for kids to see the mix of older and younger veterans, all of whom served their country when they were needed.
Mallori Dehard was one of the Student Council members who helped with the program. "It's one of my favorite things to do," she said. "They do so much for us. I think they deserve to have this on Veterans Day."
Emma Saylor, another Student Council member, agreed, and added that the event was a great one to help with. “It’s really fun — it's just fun to be part of a team effort," she said.
And Student Council member Nate Malloy, liked having veteran visitors. "I think it's just a really cool event to bring veterans and students together," he said.
Marshfield Senior Center
The Marshfield Senior Center held a Veterans Day service for its participants Monday. The event included a special song by veteran Earney Smith, “I’m Proud to Be an American,” as well as remarks.
Marshfield
Rockwood Family Dental was closed to regular patients but open to heroes, as staff and dentist Dr. Jeffrey Rockwood donated their time and talents to care for veterans’ dental needs, free of charge.
Reached near the end of a busy day, Dr. Rockwood figured he would have seen 22 people by the time he was through.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said. “It’s a great honor to take care of these patients.”
For many, the care was much needed, according to Rockwood.
“For quite a few of them, it appears they’ve needed dental care for a number of years,” he said. “For a number of patients, we’ve been able to relieve them of their discomfort and their pain.”
Rockwood said that he and his staff were touched by some of the stories that patients shared of their military experience. It drove home the importance of taking care of each other — and of people Dr. Rockwood, a veteran himself, called brothers in arms. “We're the war fighters of this country,” he said. "We've got to take care of each other.”
Hygienist Brooke Seiger performed cleanings on the veterans, and she said she was moved by the experience. “It was really nice to be able to do something small for them after they’ve done something so big for us,” she said.
