A spate of accidents were reported on Interstate 44, east of Marshfield, in a brief outbreak of ice and snow Monday night.
Troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to several crashes on the slick highway following Monday afternoon snowfall. One crash that occurred at mile 108 backed up traffic for several miles.
Bad weather has been bedeviling Webster County since Jan. 10, when An EF1 tornado hit Strafford and caused damage to homes.
That same night, Kristi Yates of Conway died on a Laclede County road when she attempted to drive over a low water crossing over the Osage Fork of the Gasconade River. She drowned trying to escape her flooded vehicle, according to responders.
