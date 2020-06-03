Marshfield Fire Protection District's Proposition A and Proposition B passed in Tuesday’s election.
Proposition A will allow the boundaries of the Marshfield Protection District to be extended to include all property within the corporate city limits of the City of Marshfield. This measure will result in the current fire district property tax of $.2867 cents per hundred dollars of assessed valuation. Proposition B will allow the Marshfield Fire Protection District Board of Directors to be authorized to levy an additional tax of $.3133 for a total property tax rate of $0.60 cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district, including hiring full-time firefighters, staff and improving the infrastructure within the fire protection district.
"It's a positive win for the city and the district for the annexation," said Chief Michael Taylor. "It removes duplication of services and brings everybody together as one big organization. It sets the groundwork to finish what we’ve started and improve our response times in emergencies."
The Marshfield Fire Protection District's Question 1 failed to pass, with 424 no votes and 410 yes votes. It would have allowed a $0.60 cent increase to its current levy for rural patrons.
More on the fire levy and what this means for community members will be featured in the June 10 issue of The Mail.
