The first shipment of COVID vaccines have arrived in Marshfield and the Webster County COVID-19 Task Force is facilitating the vaccination of those in the community. Marshfield Family Clinic was able to distribute 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to citizens of Webster County Friday, Jan. 15 in an all-day vaccination clinic.
"In consultation with your local physician, every citizen should do the right thing: get vaccinated," said the physicians on the task force, Dr. Sam Alexander, MD and Dr. Dennis Robinson, DO in a recent press release. "This is our best chance to finally end this catastrophic pandemic and end the war against this horrific virus."
Dr. Robinson and Marshfield Family Clinic applied to be a vaccination site in Webster County, in conjunction with the COVID-19 Task Force. They went through the process to order the Pfizer vaccine and the initial shipment contained 975 doses.
"We have the vaccine," said Micki Burrell, RMA with Marshfield Family Clinic. "We've already started administering it to health care workers and Dr. Robinson has shut down the office to hold this clinic in the safest way possible."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have limited the administration of the vaccine to those in Phase 1A and 1B of the CDC’s recommended guidelines. As of Jan. 15, the vaccines in Webster County were given to 1A recipients – any health care workers or forward-facing healthcare providers and first responders. According to Burrell, they began vaccinating those who are high-risk or 65 or older on Monday, Jan. 18.
"We received the vaccine at the perfect time because we were able to go ahead and get a lot of health care workers vaccinated and this week we’re going to start vaccinating those that are 65 and older," she said. "Ideally, we want all of the vaccine distributed within 10 days. We really want to have at least 975 people in this county vaccinated as soon as possible."
Upon FDA approval, Pfizer manufacturing already had 10 locations in the state of Missouri which were used as housing facilities for the vaccine. These locations were never disclosed due to security reasons, but were actively storing the vaccine in ultra low freezers. These same locations are now directly shipping the vaccines overnight to healthcare providers as ordered and approved.
"In order to even store the virus, you have to have a special freezer which can maintain minus 60 to 80 degrees Celsius," explained Burrell. "No one in Webster County had that capability so the county commission used CARES Act funding to purchase an ultra low freezer before we ever received the first shipment."
"We thank the county commission for getting the COVID-19 Task Force together and getting the vaccination distribution rolling," said Dr. Robinson. "It's not going to be an overnight fix, but it's the beginning of the end… Up until now it's just been wait until you get sick and then hope you don’t die – now people get the vaccine and hopefully things will get back to normal and we can see everybody’s face again."
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose process, which means patients receive one dose at their initial visit and the second dose after 3 weeks. According to Dr. Robinson, you get most of your immunity after the first shot and after a month you have 94% protection from COVID-19.
"With all vaccinations, there could be swelling or redness at the site of the injection," said Burrell. "When you get the COVID vaccine, I would expect your arm to be sore, very well redness at that site and I would expect flu-like symptoms."
According to Burrell, patients are monitored for 15-minutes following the vaccination to watch for immediate reactions and will be contacted to schedule their second dose after 3 weeks.
"This didn't just happen from the work of one individual or one organization," Burrell added. "We just want Webster County to know there are so many people in this community fighting for their health that they may not even know about… It's comforting to know we live in such an awesome community."
Those with questions on whether they qualify for the current phase of availability for the Pfizer vaccine, contact the Marshfield Family Clinic at (417) 859-7875. For more information regarding the vaccine, contact the Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532.
