When the Webster County Commissioners convened a series of meetings along the U.S. 60 corridor this past summer, their goal was to plan for the growth that is inevitable in the corridor.
At the time, Commissioner Randy Owens told The Mail that it was important to have a plan in place in the event that grant money becomes available for road and railway improvements. "Without a plan, you’re dead in the water," he said.
Well, the county made a plan, in collaboration with citizens who live along the U.S. 60 corridor — and on Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri announced that the county had received a $10.4 million federal grant for safety upgrades to the route.
Specifically, the county’s joint application with the Missouri Department of Transportation for safety upgrades was awarded a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements, or CRISI, grant.
The application requested design and construction funds for substantial safety improvements along the U.S. 60 corridor in the southern part of the county, including the construction of an outer road beginning at State Highway Z near Fordland and running to a new interchange at State Highway A. The plan includes the closure of several intersections with U.S. 60 along the route, and these closures are intended to improve safety for travelers.
In total, after a 23% match is provided by Webster County, MoDOT and the BNSF Railway Co., the project will come to a cost of $18.5 million. It will include the interchange at Highway A and U.S. 60, as well as 4.5 miles of outer road, nine railroad crossing closures (including five public and four private) and eight intersection closures (including three full and five partial access).
"This is a game-changing investment in a safer future for southern Webster County," said Presiding Commissioner Paul Ipock. "And it's great to see recognition from MoDOT that this fast-growing rail and highway corridor plays a major role moving freight throughout the country. For our rural community, it is an important lifeline for our economy."
In June, engineer Steve Prange of Crawford, Murphy & Tilley, the county’s infrastructure consultancy firm, stated, "We want to have a plan in place so that we can compete for money to do safety and capacity improvements along 60." He emphasized, “It starts with a plan."
Commissioners hope that this grant is just the first step of many.
Northern Commissioner Dale Fraker noted, “We are a fast-growing community, and we have to look to the future. And I believe good things are coming to Webster County.”
(1) comment
Great for everyone but the landowners who paid taxes to the county for many many years and now will likely be underpaid for any land or access rights that are taken[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.