Two suspects were arrested on Thursday for a bank robbery in Lead Hill, Arkansas.
David Ray Powers, 29, and Lori Jo Stilley, 42, both of Marshfield, are currently in the Boone County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 30, the Boone County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office received a call of a robbery in progress at the Arvest Bank in Lead Hill, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said the suspect(s) were seen leaving the area of the bank in a small silver four-door car of unknown make and model.
As deputies arrived on scene, further descriptions of the suspect were given. Officers with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Arkansas State Police and the Taney County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the suspect vehicle on Stonington Road near the Missouri state line. Taken into custody were Powers and Stilley.
Upon a search of the vehicle, all of the money stolen from the bank was recovered. No one was hurt in the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
