Her longest route runs around 90 miles a day.
Other routes are mostly in the city limits, but Eva Joiner of Joiner Enterprise in Marshfield said it still takes gas, drivers and good parts to keep buses functioning. The busiest time for them is the beginning of school.
"It might look a little lighter this year, but it’s usually around the first of August," said Joiner. "That's from the time the school provides us with bus slips for transportation, which involves new students. It used to be just new students. Now, when they do virtual in their enrollment, they do transportation slips with that, too. That’s the busiest time, trying to get that information to the bus drivers, finding all the new students and exactly where they live to make sure we go there, then contacting the parents to let them know what time buses pick up and drop off students."
This year will be somewhat easier because the school district put in only two addresses that a student can go to, according to Joiner.
"It will be less notes that teachers have to make sure are signed and given back to the students, who give them to the drivers," said Joiner. "The drivers won’t have to worry about locations and addresses, so this will really help."
Joiner Enterprise operates 29 routes (and bus drivers) for school transportation in Marshfield. Marshfield R-I owns nine buses which are separate from Joiner Enterprise buses, according to Joiner.
"The district has a vo-tech route that goes to Springfield twice," said Joiner. "That just started back up last year. The routes are operated by school-hired employees. The district also runs two handicapped routes that operate morning and night."
Joiner said the district has a total of four buses running in the morning and five buses running in the afternoon.
"Other than the handicap bus, those buses are mostly picking up overload that we don’t have the buses or drivers to be able to do that," said Joiner. "That's just for regular time during the school year."
When they started Joiner Enterprise, the business had 33 routes, but it's down to the 29 routes, which is about as far as a cut can go on transportation routes, according to Joiner. Their biggest problem is finding drivers.
"Nobody wants to work part-time or can afford to work part-time," said Joiner. "Then there's putting up children and parents. Not all buses are that way and not nearly as bad as when I first started driving. The discipline part has gotten a lot better."
In 2002, Joiner started working in the main office at Joiner Bus Barn in Marshfield. She handles payroll and paying the bills, along with finding drivers to take the extracurricular trips.
"Because of the bus shortage, my husband, Rick, and I help drive buses for many activity trips for the school district, which consists of six days a week," said Joiner. "That's due to Saturday events, including sport tournaments, choir and band competitions. With this COVID thing, I know those things will most likely be up in the air."
Their son, Josh, handles the maintenance program, and his coworker, Josh Ward, assists in the mechanical work on the buses. Two years ago, they started maintenance on the school district’s buses, as well.
"We work on the maintenance and everything else on the buses throughout the year," said Josh Joiner. "We have three motor vehicle inspections throughout the year. Right now, Ward’s performing his state inspection. We'll have a spot check before school starts, which means the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D will spot check to see if you did maintenance. Around the first of the year, Troop D inspects the entire bus inside and out, along with what we do throughout the year to keep it running."
Regarding social distancing and sanitation, Josh said it's going to take roughly over two hours to sanitize everything on the buses.
"You're talking 29 routes, 29 buses, two times a day," said Josh. "Right now, we're doing five for summer school. It takes us about 35 minutes to spray them down."
In order to sanitize the bus, Joiner said they’re going to have two of the same machinery the school district uses to disinfect their buildings.
"If we can’t get those, we're going to use two-gallon spray jugs," said Joiner. "That's what we're using right now because they can't get the others until sometime in August. There will be hand sanitizing on each bus and masks."
From spring break and on, Joiner said they provided buses and drivers to deliver meals, even though they weren't running normal routes, due to COVID-19. At the first of June, she explained the meals dropped so quickly that there wasn't enough for the district to utilize the buses, so the meals were delivered in vans. With COVID-19 guidelines, Joiner said that's all dependent on what the school district implements in its reopening plan. Currently, Joiner Enterprise uses its buses for the summer school program.
"We have five summer school buses," said Joiner. "We haven't had any students who have contracted COVID-19 that the district has made us aware of. Drivers are wearing masks, but students aren’t required. We try to keep siblings together. A little less socializing. Some routes, we can do that, but there's one route where there’s enough students that we can't do that all the time. It's kind of hard, so we’re just going to wait and see what happens when school starts up."
For the school bus transportation guidelines, see the accompanying story.
