The Marshfield Mail would like to introduce their new high school intern, Abby Swanigan.
Swanigan is a senior at Marshfield High School with a passion for journalism. Through the GRO Marshfield program, she is able to explore the field of journalism. She moved to Marshfield from Smithville. Smithville is where her love for journalism began. Entering her freshman year of high school, she had no interest in the field, but her journalism one teacher completely changed her mind. Since then Swanigan has based her entire high school career around bettering her journalistic work. Her freshman, sophomore and junior years, she wrote for the high school newspaper, and she was on the high school yearbook staff all three years.
Her senior year she has decided to spend her days at The Mail learning the ropes of how the journalism world really works.
After high school, Swanigan hopes to attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. She is wanting to major in journalism/mass communications. Going to Southwest Baptist University means she will receive the education she needs while being able to let her faith come first.
Outside of school, Swanigan plays softball for the high school team and also works a part time job at Wild Animal Safari in Strafford. Swanigan is constantly on the move with school, softball and her job. When she is not doing one of these three things, she enjoys hanging out with her friends, photography and outdoor adventures.
With an entire school year ahead, Swanigan is excited and willing to learn from reporters, editors and mentors. She has committed her time to writing stories, doing small but helpful tasks, and getting to explore the community more. Swanigan is looking forward to creating relationships, getting to share her passion and learning things she would not be able to learn in a classroom.
