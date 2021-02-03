"It was our very first call," said Casey Heil, firefighter and first responder for the Marshfield Fire Protection District. "We responded to a call. It was just me and Dad in a tanker going to a brush fire. We just looked at each other and it hit us. We were both firefighters, responding to a call together."
Heil moved from Indiana eight years ago and was introduced to the Marshfield Fire Protection District when her father, Mark Heil, joined it.
"My parents moved to Marshfield a year before I moved from Indiana," she said. "When I followed them down here, I didn't really know anybody and figured the fire department would be the best way to meet new people, so I went ahead and joined with them."
Heil said she never imagined she would be a firefighter all of her life, but now that she is she has made a career out of it going into emergency medical technician.
"I was able to do first responder first and then I was able to do the EMT course through the fire department," she said. "I run medical calls and fire calls on the fire department. About a year ago, I got a job with a hospital on the ambulance."
Going to a call, Heil talks to her partner about what they will need to prepare before they arrive to the scene.
"We talk about what to bring inside the house and other things, so we don’t go into the house blindsided," she said. "Depending on the situation, there are some calls where the police department has to clear the scene for us before we can go in. Typically, that’s not very often, but other than that we can go right in."
On scene, Heil tries to remain vigilant and watch her surroundings. She said it is important to be aware when coming onto a scene.
"Some calls can be sketchy, so you just have to be aware and know what is happening around you," she said. "On the EMS side and even the fire side, a lot of people think of us as cops or police officers. They put us all together in one group. We wear uniforms that kind of resemble the police department on the EMS and fire department side, so sometimes it’s hard for people to establish who you are and know you’re there to help, just like the police are there to do the same."
Riding in an ambulance can be exciting, but it can also be hectic, according to Heil.
"You have to worry about other people driving and trying not to cause any wrecks," she said. "There are still laws that we have to follow in the ambulance that other people have to follow, too. You definitely get used to it pretty fast."
On the fire side, Heil said they have monthly emergency medical services (EMS) training through the fire protection district.
"Any code call you work, you learn each time how to cope with loss and deal with a stressful situation when you're in it," said Heil. "It's always a learning experience each call you go on."
