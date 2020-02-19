The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Survey will soon be upon us, and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments is starting early to ensure that there is a complete count.
Courtney Pinkham-Martin is the 2020 Census Complete Count Coordinator for SMCOG. She is not employed by the Census Bureau, but by the organization that serves a 10-county region of governments. She visited with Webster County elected officials Tuesday morning in the Webster County Commissioners' Office to request their help in getting the word out about the 2020 census.
Pinkham-Martin told officials that a lot of government funding is riding on an accurate census count.
"Basically, there's $675 billion in federal funding per year that is going to be distributed based on the census,” she said. "That's 132 federal programs."
The census is in what is called the "awareness phase" right now, meaning that citizens are being informed of the census, an activity that happens every 10 years in the United States. In the coming weeks, 95% of American households will receive a postcard with an online address where they may fill out their census questionnaire, according to Pinkham-Martin. A reminder letter will be sent, followed by a paper copy of the census for those who still haven’t filled it out. Starting in April, door-knockers will come around.
"It's really important that we try to get people to respond to the census before that door-knocker phase," Pinkham-Martin said.
An undercount on the census could hurt a county, and especially a county like Webster that is not wealthy.
"You guys are not the richest county in Missouri, so a lot of your citizens in this community depend on these programs," she said. "It's important that we make sure everyone's counted so you guys can get more money for these programs to help out these citizens."
The 2010 census resulted in an undercount, and Webster County's response rate was somewhere around 80%.
Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst noted that there were problems with the 2010 census. "For Webster County, the census has to do with how many U.S. Representatives you get statewide, how funds are allocated — and also the income statistics within the response have a lot to do with your eligibility for different grant programs," he said.
The undercount impacted the communities of Niangua and Diggins, who were inhibited applying for grant funds, Whitehurst said. "The census showed that they were too rich," he said.
Pinkham-Martin agreed that the cost of non-participation is dear. "You're locked in for 10 years," she said. "For each individual person not counted, it’s estimated the county will lose $1,300 per year, or $13,000 over 10 years."
The key is to educate residents about key aspects of the census, Pinkham-Martin said. For instance, census information may not be shared except as general data, until 72 years after the count. Also, census workers will never ask for a Social Security number, credit or bank account information, or payment of any kind. "Those things will never happen," she said.
Census workers have watermarked photo IDs with expiration dates on them, she noted.
Of course, those who fill out census questionnaires online right away after receiving their postcard can avoid contact with door-knockers and not worry about it. It is the hope of county officials that citizens will promptly, accurately and completely fill out their census questionnaires and be done with them.
