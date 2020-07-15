COVID-19 testing

A large number of Webster Countians made it out to the Webster County Fairgrounds Monday for drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The first two hours were for walk-ins, or rather drive-ins — those without appointments — and when these photos were snapped, just before 11 a.m., the line was close to 50 cars long. The drive-thru testing was performed through collaborative efforts of CoxHealth, the Fordland Clinic, the Jordan Valley Health Center, Mercy, OCH Wellpointe and the Webster County Health Unit. Webster County’s running total of positive COVID-19 cases currently stands at 58, with 30 active cases, 28 recovered cases and one death.

 Mail photo by Karen Craigo

