A total of 475 students received a brand new pair of Converse shoes Jan. 8.
Volunteers from Destiny Church in Marshfield passed out shoeboxes to different classrooms at Webster Elementary School as part of a service project. They worked alongside Webster Elementary School and One Sole Purpose, which partners with individuals, churches and businesses to provide new shoes to children in Title 1 elementary schools by encouraging the adoption of a single child, a classroom, a grade level or entire school for its fall shoe delivery day.
"We are pretty much giving every kid a free pair of shoes," said Mark Griffith, campus pastor of Destiny Church Marshfield. "For us, outreach is part of our heart and part of our mission, so getting to put a pair of shoes on every kid is a way for us to love on our community."
According to Griffith, the leadership in the church figured out a way to get in contact with One Sole Purpose, with the help of the lead pastors and visionary pastors in Republic.
"This is something that the lead pastors and visionary pastors help us organize," said Griffith. "We have been partnering with them for two to three years."
The project was started in 2018 for schools in the City of Republic. With the success of that event, the church decided to do it in Marshfield last year, where they provided shoes for students at Webster Elementary School and Shook Elementary School. This year, Destiny Church wanted to focus on Webster Elementary, according to Griffith.
"To do the whole outreach, it costs about $1,300," said Griffith. "We raised that on our campus. We're able to raise the funds through people's generosity. That's our primary way of doing it."
Griffith and his wife, Abigail, have been campus pastors for six months and enjoy their experiences so far. With the shoes project, Griffith said it’s all about meeting a need.
"I think with this because we're giving a pair of shoes to every student, you know you're not going to miss any need," said Griffith. "Maybe there are some kids where they don't find themselves in a situation where a new pair of shoes is something they're really in need of, but for other kids, this is the first pair of new shoes they've ever had or their family can’t afford to get them any. For us, it’s a way to cover all our bases. Everybody gets a pair, and I think with that it's failproof."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.