If you're lucky enough to be a guest at Jill Phillips' home, you'll be greeted by a welcome mat that offers the encouraging words, "Have a great day!"
It's more than a rug for Phillips; it's a philosophy.
"I tell people that all the time, and I genuinely mean it," she said. "I want people to be encouraged."
In fact, it is one of Phillips' core beliefs that compassion makes a difference.
"Every little bit of kindness matters, no matter what you're doing, what aspect of life," she said. "When you make people feel like they matter, it makes a difference."
And it's a philosophy that extends to every part of Phillips' life, from her photography business, called His Fingerprint, to her volunteerism as president of the Route 66 Initiative or on the Cherry Blossom Festival steering committee, to her church and home life. Phillips is married to Michael Phillips, and they have two daughters, Mackenzie, 17, and Maddie, 15.
Incidentally, Phillips' home, located on Fraker Avenue, is a treat in and of itself. As an avid collector of mid-century household goods, Phillips has decorated her living space with her thrift store and estate sale finds, and almost every surface offers a treat to the eye.
What all does Phillips collect? "I collect just about everything!" she said. "I started collecting rocks when I was a kid, and then I started collecting milk glass when I was about 10."
Milk glass, by the way, is the (usually) white pressed or molded decorative glassware you may have seen at your grandmother’s house. At my own grandma's house, it was white hobnail glassware manufactured by the Fenton company — common as can be, but when I see it, it immediately transports me to her home.
Phillips has an impressive collection of glass carafes with gold designs — "I tried to hone it down to just Pyrex," she said, handing me a milk glass cup of joe with the warning to be careful; percolated coffee is much hotter than drip.
She also collects Kodak Brownie cameras, deer figurines, Christmas decorations, Fire King and Pyrex serving pieces, and even vintage wedding photos — of complete strangers, found at antique markets.
"I always loved to look at old pictures. It just kills me to think someone's memories have been thrown away," she said.
A dozen smiling couples have been adopted by Phillips to ring the upper wall of her kitchen, and as she putters around there, it must be comforting to have such loving gazes just above her head.
Maybe, too, they provide a little professional inspiration for His Fingerprint, a business devoted primarily to wedding and senior photos.
In her wedding photography, Phillips likes to go for the unexpected.
"I really just try to tell the story of the day, but I do try to capture the moments most people don't notice," she said. "My favorite moment of a wedding is when the groom sees the bride for the first time."
She remembers a recent wedding where the groom literally doubled over at the altar, practically knocked down by the beauty of his bride. The crowd reacted with audible sighs, and when the bride reached the point where she could see him, she was so moved.
"When she got there, she said, 'You're crying?'" Phillips recalled. "It was so sweet."
She also takes high school students' senior portraits, and her business model for these includes portraits throughout their senior year. Her early photos typically go to the yearbook, but later photos capture important moments, like prom. (In recent years, Marshfield has had caricature artists instead of photographers to capture prom moments, Phillips said, but she likes to capture a memory of the day.)
The name "His Fingerprint" is inspired by a Bible verse, Ephesians 2:10: "For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."
Phillips has taken the verse as an instruction for how to live and move through the world, and nowhere is this more apparent than in her photography.
"It's just my goal to let people see the masterpiece that they are through my lens," she said.
She explained that too many times, people listen to what the world tells them, and they don't appreciate who they are. "Especially seniors," she said. "Especially girls."
She likes to show her subjects their pictures on her camera as she takes them, and often they can't believe their own eyes, asking, "What did you do?" She said she tells them, "I didn't do anything. This is you."
Phillips has a tattoo on her wrist with the Greek word "poiema," spelled out in Greek lettering. It's the word translated above in that Bible verse as "handiwork," and but a more accurate translation is "masterful creation." In all of her interactions with others, Phillips wants them to be sure that they walk away feeling like the miracle they are.
As our recent interview in her cozy kitchen came to an end and Phillips collected my empty white mug, she even worked her magic on me as I joked about how masks forced us to "smize," or smile with our eyes.
She acknowledged that this was true.
"Even right now, I can see your smile behind your mask," she told me.
It only made me smile that much more broadly, as I walked out her door and stepped across her mat.
Have a great day.
Next week: Jill Phillips has nominated cookie maker Desi Becht for our next feature. Watch this space!
