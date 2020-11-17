Superintendent David Steward gave his official intent to retire from Marshfield R-I at the end of the 2020-2021 school year during the Board of Education meeting Nov. 16.
Steward has served in public education for 28 years (22 of them in administration).
The Board of Education will begin the search process immediately to fill the superintendent position for the 2021-22 school year.
