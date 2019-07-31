As an initial step toward improving the roads that skirt the Webster County Courthouse on the Marshfield city square, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen agreed to complete 24 core samples of the roadway to understand what lies beneath the surface.
The work will cost $9,600 and be completed by Great Rivers Engineering. That includes a mobilization fee of $500, plus $400 per coring.
Great Rivers will draw core samples at 24 different spots around the square with the goal of assessing the sub-grade and asphalt thickness in multiple areas on each of the four sides of the square.
Assistant city administrator Sam Rost offered this and two other options to the city. The other options would have had city crews complete the study by cutting into the pavement in approximately 18-inch squares and obtaining what data they could before passing it off to Great River for analysis at a cost of $2,000 or, alternately, doing the same thing and analyzing the data on its own at no cost to the city.
The board members concurred that repairs to the square should be based on the best data available. Additionally, coring by the engineers would be less disruptive to the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.