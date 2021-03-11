The City of Strafford has been working to develop an analysis for its wastewater system, but also create a masterplan for growth projections in the city.
This is made possible thanks to the Small Communities Engineering Assistance Program (SCEAP) grant the city received from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources back in September.
"This grant specifically looks at the wastewater system and strategic planning for utilities," said Martha Smartt, city administrator of Strafford. "It will pay 80% up to $50,000, but the city has to come up with a 20% match. Through the application process, we had to go and put a request for qualifications out for an engineering firm to specifically do the work that this grant would call for. We did that process and made that selection. Cochrane Engineering was the selected engineering firm to conduct the work.”
According to Smartt, the prescribed scope of work includes an analysis of the entire wastewater system. Doing this will allow the engineering firm to evaluate growth projections that the City of Strafford sees in the community and the engineering firm sees as needed to support future growth going out 15 or 20 years. Additionally, the study will identify issues related to inflow and infiltration (called I/I issues). It also will provide a capital improvement plan.
"As we’re seeing development and as we’re projecting future development, this masterplanning study would help us identify over the years and year by year capital improvements that would be recommended to support the system and the growth that we would see," said Smartt. "The masterplan will also help the city identify funding options and opportunities."
That’s just the DNR portion of the study through the grant. The city has a supplemental agreement that outlines the scope of service for $62,500, of which $50,000 is paid for by the grant.
"It's great for the city to get a masterplanning study," said Smartt. "Out of pocket, we’re only paying $12,500. That’s a lot of money. If we had to pay for the study in its entirety, it would be difficult for us to contribute that much money all upfront, knowing that there’s going to have to be some improvements to the system."
Cochrane Engineering began work in October. Smartt said they knew it would take a period of months because Cochrane Engineering had to do hydraulic analysis.
"We’re getting real close to having a preliminary report for me to review before they give the final report," she said. "I don’t expect the preliminary report until the end of March, so potentially by the end of April we’ll see that presentation to the Strafford City Council.”
While this grant focuses on the wastewater and sewer side of the system, the City of Strafford also was awarded the Clean Water Engineering Report grant last month from the DNR for the drinking water side.
"This looks into supplying clean drinking water and studying the hydraulics of the system, identifying future growth needs and capital improvements that could be recommended over time, along with potential funding opportunities to pay for those type of improvements," said Smartt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.