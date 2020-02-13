JEFFERSON CITY — The Strafford Police Department was among 106 agencies to receive a grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Through the grant, the Strafford PD received $4,848.30 in equipment, including seven reflective vests/items of protective clothing, four siren box/speaker sets, two light bars/lights and six flashlights.
The department granted $708,000 to state law enforcement agencies. The grants covered essential equipment for officers, including ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars and sirens. According to a release, the grants are designed to help protect officers and increase safety across the state.
“Each time they put on their badge, Missouri law enforcement officers take on tremendous risks without second guessing the potential impacts on themselves,” Governor Mike Parson said. “They do a job most people don’t want to do, and they must have the proper equipment to protect themselves and our fellow citizens. These grants will assist in the purchase of ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to help our law enforcement officers do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”
Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten stated, “These grants will increase the ability of our Missouri police officers and sheriffs’ deputies to do their jobs more safely.” She added, “In an era of tight budgets, these funds can make a difference.”
The awarded funds were from federal Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG/JAG) funds from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Grant awards are limited to a maximum of $9,999.99. Grant recipients must purchase their approved equipment by June 30, 2020.
