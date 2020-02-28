The Strafford High School math team earned first place in the small schools division Feb. 7 during the Ozarks Technical Community College Math Competition in Springfield.
All team members earned a ribbon for their accomplishments. Jacob Tillman and Garrett Cobb qualified for the state competition Saturday, April 25, at the University of Missouri-Columbia, Middlebush Hall.
“Our math team has been doing really well,” said Strafford High School principal Doug Fields. “They have competed numerous times, usually in places like Drury University and Missouri State University, and they put all of their extra time into practicing for the competitions.”
According to Fields, there are nine students on the small math team, but for the bigger competitions, they take 15 students. The group is led by Rachel Baker, who has been in the Strafford School district for seven years, but in the Strafford High School for three years.
“Dr. Baker is an excellent math coach,” said Fields. “She invests a lot of care and time into the students. They usually practice on Fridays, and you can tell how much effort they put into it when they compete.”
Fields added he is proud of the students and their accomplishments in the school district.
