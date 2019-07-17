SPRINGFIELD — Officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of Nature Center Way and Chrisman Avenue in Springfield at 9:54 p.m. July 6.
A 1998 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58-year-old John Bestwina of Strafford, was traveling eastbound on Nature Center Way east of Chrisman Avenue. The Chevrolet pickup continued east on Nature Center Way and drove off of the roadway. The pickup continued through a road hazard sign, drove down an embankment, and came to rest in a grove of trees.
Bestwina, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash.
This is the eighth fatal motor vehicle crash investigated by SPD in 2019.
