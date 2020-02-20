A case involving a Strafford man concluded last Friday in the Webster County Courthouse.
Larry Dykes was sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to child molestation. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, on Jan. 17, 2018, a reporting person came to the Webster County Sheriff's Office to inform law enforcement about the victim, who disclosed to her about sexual acts that were performed on the victim by Alicia Dykes, wife of Larry Dykes.
When officers visited the victim’s residence on Jan. 17, the victim explained several instances in which Dykes and his wife had performed sexual acts upon the victim. The victim said the last time it happened was around Christmas of 2017. The victim also noted it happening to another individual.
During a served search warrant of the Dykes residence, officers spoke to Alicia Dykes, who admitted to her husband and herself doing sexual things to the victim, but denied knowing anything about another victim. In 2019, Alicia Dykes was sentenced to seven years in prison for the same crimes, but per a plea agreement, she was able to complete a 120-day program in a sex offender assessment unit and was placed on five years of supervised probation.
During post-Miranda warning interview, Larry Dykes admitted to feeling bad after performing sexual relations with the victim. He also admitted the last time he had sexual intercourse with the victim was around Christmas of 2017.
