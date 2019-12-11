A Strafford man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.
William McDaniel pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic assault after allegedly causing physical harm to a victim at her residence in January. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, on. Jan. 29, an officer arrived on scene to the residence and made contact with the victim. He observed the victim’s lip and left eye were bloody, bruised and swollen. He then observed a male, later identified as McDaniel, step into the open doorway. The officer noted McDaniel became agitated as soon as he (McDaniel) saw him.
After the officer asked McDaniel to step outside, the officer noticed McDaniel’s bottom lip had dried blood and was swollen. The officer could also smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from McDaniel’s person. McDaniel said in the statement, “Hurry up with this. I’m late for work.” The officer asked McDaniel what had happened to his lip, and McDaniel stated, “I fell into the bedroom door.”
The officer then asked what had happened to the victim, to which McDaniel replied that he didn’t know because he was asleep. The officer told McDaniel to place his hands behind his back, and he complied.
After getting McDaniel in the patrol car, the officer made contact with the victim, who said in the statement McDaniel was upset with her after they were in Springfield all day. She advised when they arrived home, McDaniel started to become physical with her. The officer observed slight bruising on the victim’s neck and noticed she was having a hard time swallowing and speaking. He also noticed numerous bruises on her face and arms, along with three knots on her head. When asked if McDaniel choked her, the victim started crying again and stated, "Yes. I passed out at least twice that I can remember."
The victim said in the statement at one point McDaniel had her on the ground, continuing his assault. She said she woke up some time later and heard him make a insulting remark at her. The victim stated she got up and McDaniel came at her again, and this time she started fighting back. She said she was able to hit McDaniel in the mouth a few times before he pushed her to the ground and started choking her again. The victim stated she remembers waking up with him on top of her and was hitting her. Two individuals who arrived at the residence were able to pull McDaniel off her, according to the statement.
On Wednesday, the victim gave an impact statement before Judge David Tunnell in court, and she explained how her injuries took months to recover and that the damage not only affected her, but the two individuals who witnessed the incident.
Following that, Jill Porter, public defender for McDaniel, asked Dr. Kent Wesley Franks to speak. Franks conducted a psychological assessment of McDaniel on May 9 to determine whether or not there were signs of a severe mental disorder. He said in his testimony that McDaniel showed signs of bipolar disorder and also struggled with an alcohol disorder, but that he didn't appear incompetent or unstable during his assessment.
During his closing argument, Webster County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Keaton Ashlock stated McDaniel should have considered his actions before the incident occurred and referenced the physical bruises done to the victim. In her closing argument, Porter said she wasn’t excusing McDaniel’s actions in the incident, but she pointed out he had no history of violence and showed remorse for what had happened.
"I was pleased with the sentence from Judge Tunnell," said the victim. "I owe everything to the prosecution team, but if it wasn't for my two sons … I wouldn’t be here. They were there for me. I hope this will encourage others out there to come forward and speak up."
