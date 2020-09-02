The Webster County's Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a stolen cattle case in Fordland. The case was first called in to them on July 7, but the cattle remain at large.
The cattle have circular branding with the letters LF on them. Twenty-six cattle were reported missing, according to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole.
"The cattle are mostly black Angus," said Cole. "A lot of them have ear tags on them. They still have tag numbers on them."
Cole noted, "The cattle markets were already called in the southwest Missouri area, so they’re keeping a close lookout for the cattle."
Cole added the case is unusual since they don't have many stolen cattle crimes in this area.
"This doesn't happen a lot in our area," said Cole. "We've heard of a cow getting out of the pen or wandering out into the roads, but nothing like this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.