The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has published the 2019 Annual Performance Report (APR).
The 2018-2019 results display both statistical and visual representations of how Missouri districts and charter schools performed rather than point-totals. This report uses performance standards, such as Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and End-of-Course (EOC) scores, graduation rates, attendance rates, ACT scores, etc. to determine accreditation and performance levels.
This year, the state has changed the way they provide results of the APR, which means no overall percentage is assigned to school districts. However, what is shared are data points focused on growth to help districts meet student needs. The results show how a district did in the areas of Third Grade English Language Arts Proficiency and Seventh Grade Math.
Fordland
The Third Grade English Proficiency represents the percentage of students who take the required assessment or MAP-Alternate Assessment and score Proficient or Advanced. At Fordland R-III Schools, the district earned 51.3% in the Third Grade English Language Arts Proficiency (48.7% in the state level). Last year, the district received 48.5% in the ELA Proficiency (48.6% in the state level).
The Seventh Grade Math Proficiency represents the percentage of students who take the required assessment (EOC, if appropriate) or MAP-Alternate Assessment and score Proficient or Advanced. In the Seventh Grade Proficiency, it earned 36.4% (38.0% in the state level).
“We already knew as a district where our areas of growth and celebrations are in our teaching and learning,” said Fordland R-III superintendent Chris Ford. “We celebrated the areas of growth in our math and English language arts content areas.”
According to Ford, the district begins looking at all data from the APR report starting in the early grades at the elementary school. They utilize the results as a way to improve as district and meet the education requirements for students.
“We use the state results as a measuring stick to determine if the Fordland district is meeting the needs of our students, and how to provide extra help and extra time for student growth and celebrate achievements along the way,” said Ford “Our goal is to prepare the graduate for the 21st-century world they will live in.”
Something different that stood out to Ford about the test included the science test. Ford explained the state came out with a new grade span science test this last year.
“We did not know how our students would do on the state test, but it gave an opportunity to see where we need to look at our science curriculum for growth opportunities,” said Ford.
Marshfield R-I
In the Third Grade ELA Proficiency, the Marshfield R-I district scored 44.6% (48.6% at the state level), seeing a slight increase from its results in 2018 (42.8%, state level 48.6%). In the Seventh Grade Math Proficiency, it earned 32.1% (38.0% at state level).
Garrett Lowder, executive director of academic services for Marshfield schools, explained the district is always looking for ways to improve and prepare students for the future. In regard to their reaction on the results, Lowder said, “We were fortunate to say that we had no surprises. Our administrative team does great work with keeping a pulse of the district and where we anticipate to see success and areas of opportunity and growth.
“Frankly speaking, we had a pretty good idea of what to expect. Mr. Steward’s addition of academically focused personnel in the 2019-20 school year is evidence of this intuition. We are working harder than ever to support the learning and growth of our teachers and ultimately our students.”
As to how this will help the school district prepare students for college and determine career readiness, Lowder explained state assessment data serves to help the district judge if they are headed in the right direction.
“There are many more layers of assessment used locally to help us fine-tune our practices,” said Lowder. “The data received in our APR report certainly helps us continue to gage the accuracy of our internal assessment data and collective intuition. Ultimately, the report helps us to highlight and continue efforts resulting in high performance and place concerted efforts where we see a need for growth. Our students win when our work is guided by accurate performance measures, but the APR is only one of many assessment measures employed by the district.”
Something that stood out to Lowder regarding the test included the types of questions and level of performance expected from the students.
“We know there is continued effort to leverage higher levels of thinking, and state assessments reflect this shift,” said Lowder. “Students are being asked to go deeper with their thinking and understanding of content than ever before. Knowing this, our district recognizes the need to capitalize on the collective capacity of our teachers and work harder than ever to support the learning of our teachers and students. We are making a concerted effort to support our teachers’ time to work together and problem-solve through these new challenges as we look into the future.”
Logan-Rogersville
In the Third Grade ELA Proficiency, the district had 61.9% (48.7%, state level). In 2018, it had 54.2% (48.6%, state level). Superintendent Shawn Randles said Logan-Rogersville is hitting the targets for improvement in academic achievement. He noted while they are not performing at a high enough level for their expectations at every grade level, they are seeing gains.
“At the high school, College and Career Readiness shows 80% of graduates are college or career ready, and LRHS had 59% of graduates earn advanced or vocational credit,” said Randles. “Another statistic in the APR we are proud of is Postsecondary Placement; 89% of graduates were employed, in the military or seeking further education six months after graduation.”
Randles said they have a lot of work to do in Mathematics K-12. In Sevebth Grade Math Proficiency, the district earned 34.9% (state level, 38.0%). In 2018, it earned 34.1% (37.9%, state level).
“We have spent the last two years training all K-6 teachers in Math Add+Vantage Recovery Training, which will help teachers diagnose deficiencies an individual student has in math concepts,” said Randles. “This will allow teachers to provide intentional intense strategies to ensure that the student understands the concept before they move on to the next mathematics concept.”
Randles added they had the same standards and tests the past two years, so they are applying what they have learned in ELA and math to meet the standards.
“Now that we have consistent data, we are better able to make inferences about student scores compared to the state,” said Randles.
Other area districts
Niangua R-V Schools’ Third Grade ELA showed 13.8% (48.7% state level). Last year, its percentage was 27.3% (48.6% state level). In Seventh Grade Math Proficiency, the district received 26.1% (38.0%, at the state level). Last year’s results showed the same percentage for the district, with 37.9% in the state level.
At Laclede County R-1, the district’s ELA Proficiency percentage was 46.0% (48.7% state level). Last year, it had 51.0% (48.6%, state level). In Seventh Grade Math Proficiency, the percentage showed 28.1% (38.0% state level). Last year’s percentage was 38.3% (37.9% state level).
Seymour R-II received 42.6% in the Third Grade ELA and 25.5% in Seventh Grade Math. Last year’s results showed 35.2% on the ELA (48.6%, state level) and 15.3% in the Seventh Grade Math Proficiency (37.9%, state level).
At the Strafford R-VI School, the district received 55.2% in the Third Grade ELA Proficiency test (48.7% state level) and 38.3% in the Seventh Grade Math Proficiency (38.0% state level). Last year, its score showed 44.2% on the Third Grade ELA for the district (48.6% state level) and 52.9% on Seventh Grade Math Proficiency (37.9% state level). According to a news brief from the Strafford R-VI Schools website, the district included a summary of its 2019 APR results:
English, math, and science achievement is higher than the state average across the district. The social studies section was a field test and was not included for this reason.
Student growth is exceeding state expectations.
The district is above state average in the percentage of graduates who are college and career ready.
The district’s attendance rate surpasses the state’s expectations.
