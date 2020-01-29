Burley Yeubanks is pretty low-key about being a state champion in his sport.
But 10-year-old Yeubanks finished 2019 as Missouri state motocross champion in his 65cc age class, while also garnering second place in the 65cc open class for ages 7-11.
It's quite an accomplishment — but most of Yeubanks’ classmates know nothing about it.
"I don't like talking about it," he said. "People do not understand."
His dad, Jeremy, feels for him. "It's terrible to have a sport that you really don’t get to share,” he said.
Occasionally, Burley's friends will suggest that they come over and ride dirt bikes together. “I’m like, it doesn’t work that way," he said.
Yeubanks is an elite rider with two competition-ready 65cc bikes parked in his garage. He travels to motocross tracks for training, as well as for competition, but he doesn’t tool around his home for fun.
Yeubanks realizes that most of his friends don’t understand what he does.
"It's not an average sport," he explains. "It takes a lot more push than average baseball or basketball — no hate on those," he said.
And he should know. A few years ago, a wreck resulted in serious injuries for Yeubanks — a concussion and multiple brain bleeds. He was in an intensive care unit for three days and had to ease his way back into the classroom with a week off and then two weeks of half-days.
Is it worth it?
"Yes," Yeubanks says.
He began riding when he was only 3 years old, and he started racing at 6.
When asked what has kept him in the sport, he shrugs. “Just, it's fun," he says. "The adrenaline. I don’t know how to really explain it.”
Yeubanks has a lot of goals for himself. One is to ride at an elite competition held at Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Tennessee. "I was this close to making it last year,” he said.
He notes that if he does really well at Loretta Lynn's Amateur Championship, he could get signed by a factory team for a prestigious sponsorship.
But beyond his goals, Yeubanks said he really enjoys what he does. “It’s just really fun just to be out there,” he said.
Jeremy Yeubanks said that motocross has a lot of benefits for Burley — some of them unexpected. “At a race they have to process thousands of actions and possibilities. His brain is conditioned to take in all this information,” he said.
Mom, Melissa Yeubanks, agrees that there are many benefits. "It is a strict discipline, but it makes him a well-rounded, good kid."
She adds that motocross teaches Burley to push past the pain, and Burley agrees.
"Every single time I wipe out, everyone says, 'Are you OK, are you OK?' And I say yes — I just want to get back on," he said.
Jeremy remembers when his son crashed on a hundred-foot jump in St. Louis. "He crashes, there are paramedics all around," he said. "They wouldn't let him back on his bike, and he was so upset. They were digging dirt out of his helmet so he could breathe."
Burley had a lot of highlights this past year. He placed first in the Missouri Show Me Games in Columbia this summer in his 65cc 7-9 class and second in the 65cc 7-11 class. He also attended two area qualifiers, one in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where he took second place in the 65cc 7-9 and fifth in the 65cc 7-11. This qualified him to attend two regionals, one in Wortham, Texas, and one in Byron, Illinois, in his attempt to qualify for the Loretta Lynn.
This year, he will move up a race class to the 65cc 10-11, and he will also begin racing his KTM 85SX in the 85cc 10-12 class.
With all of the other benefits that he receives from racing, a knowledge of geography is definitely in the mix. In addition to winning, Burley has a few other goals: "I want to make more friends, discover more new places and see new things," he said.
