Eight counts were filed against a Springfield man who allegedly fired shots at a Fordland residence.
Jesse St. John was charged with one count each of assault (Class A felony), domestic assault (Class B felony), unlawful possession of a firearm (Class D felony) and tampering with a motor vehicle (Class D felony) and two counts of armed criminal action (unclassified felonies).
A deputy responded to a call from one of the victims, who reported to dispatch they had been shot. The victim advised dispatch the suspect, St. John, left the scene in an unknown vehicle. According to a probable cause statement, the deputy responded to the Fordland residence and identified four individuals inside the house upon his arrival.
A male victim sat in a motorized wheelchair with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. A female victim held pressure to the male’s leg with a towel. Two other witnesses were identified. The female said when she heard St. John pounding on the door, she told him she wasn’t going to let him in the house and that she would call 911. She said that St. John then started shooting through the door. The male victim was moving his chair to the door when St. John shot him in the leg. The female said she applied pressure to his leg until EMS arrived at the scene. She said she heard several shots fired but was unable to provide an accurate number to the deputy.
While attempting to unlock her phone, the victim found St. John locked her out of her phone with a threatening message from him. She told the deputy St. John would be with his friend, who lived in a trailer in Springfield.
During the investigation, it was determined that three rounds were fired into the door of the house, and these left three bullet holes going completely through the door. The rounds were fired at a downward angle, towards the southwest.
Three other shots were fired into the siding of the house without the bullets going through the wall. The deputy also observed three bullet holes in the female’s vehicle and four bullet holes in the male’s vehicle. He also noticed six spent shell casings (one on the ramp to the porch, four casings on the ground to the north of the porch and one casing on the porch to the right of the door).
Fordland School Resource Officer Munhollon provided video evidence of a male subject shooting the victim's vehicle twice.
St. John was arrested after a search warrant was conducted in Marshfield. He said he was not making any statements without his lawyer. While being escorted, St. John made a comment, stating, “What took you guys so long?” When they arrived, St. John asked the deputy how fast he could run. He (St. John) stated he wasn't going to run because there were too many officers nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.