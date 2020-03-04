On Monday, Mount Vernon police officers arrested a man wanted in an abduction case.
Christopher Ford, of Springfield, was wanted for kidnapping a woman on Friday in Marshfield.
He was located by an employee outside the Walmart in Mount Vernon and captured. On Sunday, Ford reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Lawrence County, after he was spotted by police in Sarcoxie. The chase ended in a field along Business 44, on the west side of town.
Ford was charged with kidnapping (Class A felony), domestic assault in the third degree (Class E felony), violation of an order of protection (Class A misdemeanor) and tampering with a motor vehicle (Class D felony).
According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, an officer responded to a wellbeing check on the woman, who had not shown up for work on Friday. He learned the Springfield Police Department currently had her at a convenience store, where they were dispatched after she escaped the trunk of the vehicle and ran inside the store, asking for help.
The woman told officers Ford had abducted her. In the statement, she said she went out to start her car that morning when she heard someone running behind her. She stated Ford tackled her and then pepper sprayed her and held his hand over her mouth. The woman said Ford forced her into the trunk of her car and drove off. She noted after some time, she was able to move the seat forward from inside the trunk and saw it was daylight.
The woman said Ford got the car stuck in a field she believed to be around Niangua and he made her write down answers to questions he had written. According to the statement, Ford allegedly locked her in the back of the car with child safety locks and drove her back to her home, where he forced her to get her cellphone and purse.
The woman said in the statement Ford then put her in the back seat and he drove to a bank in Springfield on Glenstone Avenue, where he was going to attempt to use her ATM card. She said she reached up to try to remove the keys from the ignition and Ford grabbed her by the arm.
According to the statement, the woman screamed for help out the window, and then Ford pulled her to the front. She said Ford drove out in the country by Springfield, where he dragged her out of the car and again forced her back in the trunk. The woman said Ford drove a while and then she felt the car stop and she could hear dogs barking and people talking. She stated she heard Ford place the gas nozzle in the car and it sounded like Ford was pushing on the trunk.
The woman said when she knew Ford was done getting gas, she pulled the trunk latch and jumped out and ran inside the store, asking for help. She said Ford had backhanded her while in the car and had told her if she said anything about this to anyone he would burn her house down and kill her. Ford also told her he knows a person he could pay $3,000 to have her killed. The woman stated Ford had been wearing a hood and a white bandana on his face when he first attacked her that morning. She said Ford removed the hood and bandana once inside the car.
In the statement, the officer said he saw multiple visible injuries on the woman, which he photographed. He noted Ford is the respondent of a full order of protection with the woman. The order was granted on Aug. 8, 2019.
The officer said in the statement he was contacted by Ford’s brother, who said Ford had been living with him in Reed’s Spring. He said Ford left his home at 3 a.m. on Friday.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Ford's GPS monitor in his bedroom.
A bond hearing has been set for Tuesday, March 10 at the Webster County Sheriff's Office.
