When Snoop Snog, the 6-year-old Pekingese, went missing on July 2, her owner, David Price, took two weeks of vacation to try to find her.
"It's been driving me crazy. Every one of my days off since then I’ve looked for her," Price said. "It’s all I've done."
The Elkland man had over 200 flyers printed and he posted them from Marshfield to Conway, added over 1,500 miles to his truck and visited every neighbor he could think of, but it seemed Snog was nowhere to be found.
"Eventually Leigh of Leigh's Lost & Found messaged me and said she wanted to do an expose on Snog on the news. We did that on Thursday, Sept. 10, and that night we got a phone call. My little dog Snog," Price said with tears welling in his eyes. "It still gets to me. Someone had seen her the Tuesday before it aired."
That following Tuesday, on Sept. 15, the same Good Samaritan called back. She had seen Snog again at the same location, north of Marshfield. Price hunted everywhere, but couldn't find her.
As Price was feeling defeated, a young woman who was driving by came to a stop.
She asked if they were looking for a little brown dog, and Price said, “We sure are."
The woman said the dog had been right across the road in front of her, and Price hurried to look.
Snog ran into the woods, trying to hide. After being gone for 10 weeks, she was found less than two miles from home. However, she didn’t seem to recognize anyone’s voice or even know her own name.
"She was running from everybody," Price said, "I think somebody had been mean to her."
Price took his hat off and hung it on her head, which must have triggered a memory. Snog was reunited with her owner and taken to the emergency vet in Springfield before heading back to her home.
Weighing just 13 pounds, Snog is quite malnourished from her 12-week journey.
"Usually she weighs about 25-30 pounds, so she is skin and bones compared to normal," said Price.
He added that the Marshfield Vet Clinic has an account set up for Snog, and many in the community have donated to help with her continued vet costs and her surgery, which is scheduled for Oct. 20.
While missing, Snog sustained an injury that ruptured her eye. Price said once she’s healthy and able to withstand the surgery, she’ll have to have it removed.
"It's just phenomenal how everything aligned and strangers helped to bring her back to me. It's just a weight off my shoulders," Price said. "Thank you, everyone. Truly, thank you."
