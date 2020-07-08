Marshfield's new sign ordinance, adopted May 28, is now in effect, and Duane Lavery, president and chief executive officer of GRO Marshfield, expects that it will gradually improve the look of the city's front door.
As visitors enter the city via Spur Drive, they see lots of different types of signs, from tall pole signs, useful for drawing in traffic from out of town, to monument signs, which are close to the ground and often feature masonry and landscaping.
Lavery explained that monument signs are good for those services that are not impulse buys, like a dentist or a tax service. Almost any kind of sign has its function, but the new sign ordinance incentivizes monument signs as a way of making the roads into the city look more appealing, Lavery noted.
Lavery explained that the former sign code, which was in effect for 18 years, unintentionally disincentivized monument signs, limiting them to just 24 square feet in surface area.
The new sign ordinance offers incentives for monument signs. Specifically, the new code now allows monument signs to stand 10-15 feet in height with a surface area of 100-150 square feet, depending on the zoning district.
Lavery explained that while shorter in height than free-standing pole signs, monument signs will feature attractive brick, stone or other masonry materials and attractive landscaping around the base.
Monument signs are at the driver’s eye level, compared to free-standing pole signs, and thus they allow a business to convey a welcoming message to patrons, Lavery explained.
Scott Hanson, senior urban planner with the engineering consulting firm of Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, the company the City of Marshfield contracts with for its engineering services, explained that Marshfield’s sign ordinance was amended as needed over the 18 years since it was passed in 2002, but for the most part, the old ordinance remained intact.
Today, cities are seeing a growing trend toward monument signs, but Marshfield's code limited that type of sign to 24 square feet. "That's really small, especially when you have a bank that wants to advertise," he said. "That wouldn’t be an effective way to spend money when you could get a larger sign and put it on a pole."
The 100-150 square feet permitted in the new ordinance will help businesses to be creative with their signage.
"There are certain types of signs we may want to incentivize," Hanson said.
Under the new ordinance, business owners can take down their freestanding pole signs and agree not to put it back up and receive permission for a 20% larger sign as a reward.
Hanson said that the community would like to trend toward seeing monument signs. This was determined during planning processes that were undertaken during the several years of work on the Marshfield Growth Plan.
Hanson noted, "Monument signs have a way of presenting themselves a little different than say a fast food restaurant. Signs are your welcoming mat, or your invitation to visit a business. It’s just a different way to present yourself."
A sign is a very important consideration for a business, said Hanson, who noted that monument signs may be a little more expensive. "You get the bonus of additional footage," he said. "If I'm getting an extra 25 square feet for my sign, to me that's worth a little extra to do a monument sign."
The ordinance also governs certain other signage decisions. It codifies sign content neutrality, which is the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that says signs may not be regulated differently because of their message content. Thus, a church or a restaurant may choose the same type of sign without consideration of content.
Additionally, electronic message center signs — those that use LED, video or plasma screen technology — are regulated through the ordinance. Such signs are allowed but an image must be displayed for at least five seconds, there can be no flashing or varying of light intensity and the overall brightness must be lowered in the nighttime areas. These considerations are largely based on safety considerations for drivers, who can be distracted or even harmed by flashing signs.
Temporary signs are covered, too, with enforcement provisions that balance public safety and aesthetic considerations of the community with the need to make an announcement, according to Lavery.
"The new sign code is nuanced to reflect the different needs of the community," Lavery said. "Residential areas will continued to see the limited use of signs, except in specific locations such as civic/institutional uses and places of worship."
The code also balances need of pedestrian-oriented areas, like the square, and automobile-oriented commercial corridors, such as Spur Drive.
"While the change will take time to implement in established areas where 'grandfathered' signs will continue to exist, as signs are replaced, Marshfield citizens can expect to see more monument signs, fewer abandoned signs and an overall improved community appearance," Lavery said.
