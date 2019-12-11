Children in foster care in Webster County had an opportunity to shop with a member of the Marshfield Police Department Saturday at the Marshfield Walmart in an event that Chief Doug Fannen calls "The best thing that we do for the public." The officers shopped for 32 of the county's 70 foster children, and also treated them to breakfast. From left are Patrolman Toby Marlin, Patrolman Nolan Vaclavicek, Sergeant Richard Neal, Patrolman Brian Chism, Patrolman Justin Daniels, Detective Joe Taylor, Patrolman Jeff Ford, Patrolman Josh Burris, Corporal Eric Pedersen, Chief Doug Fannen and Patrolman Jason Raith.
