"Vulnerable" is not a word that usually comes to mind when we think of inmates in the Webster County Jail — but when it comes to novel coronavirus, the overcrowded jail seems to pose a special danger.
When asked what he is doing to keep incarcerated people under his charge safe from sickness, Sheriff Roye Cole said that it is an issue that is at the front of his mind.
"We are taking all kinds of preventive steps," he said.
Sheriff Cole said that jail personnel are wearing gloves and masks with inserts, and that any inmate who has a fever or is ill is separated into quarantine.
Additionally, non-essential transportation and court hearings have been eliminated.
"It’s always cramped up here," said Cole in an interview from his office near the jail. But, he added, "There are less people here than what I usually see. I don't even think we have anyone with a fever."
Cole, like other county officials, believes we should all take steps to keep ourselves and those around us safe from coronavirus and its illness, COVID-19.
"If you ask me, it's here — we just don't know it," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.