On Monday, the Webster County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a bomb threat at the Webster County Courthouse in Marshfield.
Sheriff Roye Cole confirmed there was no bomb found in the courthouse, after a sweep of the entire building was conducted by deputies. According to Cole, he received the call about the bomb threat from one of his deputies at 8:49 a.m. Cole informed the deputy to tell all of the office holders in the courthouse before doing a sweep of the entire building. "Around 8:51 a.m. dispatch contacted me, so I could get an audio recording of the call to do followup," said Cole. "Dispatch got the ambulance and the bomb squad on standby. We basically proceeded to tell our office holders what happened and then checked the facility. There was no bomb."
Cole said the incident is still under investigation, adding this isn't an unusual event. He explained they do get bomb threats and it’s something the sheriff's office handles based on the information the're given.
"We have a protocol in place to help us check facilities for bombs," said Cole. "We look anywhere in the facility and check everything to make sure we’ve covered it."
