Seymour R-II's School District will have one question on the ballot issue next Tuesday, including an operating tax levy.
The question includes if the school district would increase the operating tax levy by $0.75 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation for the purpose of future building projects and repairs, to fully fund current school programs, to cover needed student school supplies, retaining qualified certified and non-certified staff, funding maintenance needs and other operating expenses to invest in the future of its students.
If this proposition is approved by the voters, the adjusted operating levy of the Seymour R-II School District, with elimination of the partial levy rollback, is estimated to be three dollars and fifty cents ($3.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation.
