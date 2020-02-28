William L. Jackson Jr. of Seymour has been charged with domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and rape.
On Feb. 6, officers responded to a suicidal subject who identified as Jackson. While there, they were granted consent to enter the residence, where they talked to Jackson.
Webster County Dispatch had advised the officers by radio that the caller called back and stated Jackson had a knife. According to the statement, Jackson showed the officers a hunting knife and made statements that his marriage was falling apart. Jackson was sent to Cox North with the officer for a 96-hour mental evaluation after a suicide note was presented by another individual who knew Jackson.
On Feb. 7, the victim came to the Webster County Victim’s Advocacy Center and talked about the day before, when a fight ensued between Jackson and the victim. According to the statement, on Feb. 6, the victim was woken up by Jackson, who started accusing the victim of cheating on him, due to photos the victim had taken. During a second interview on Feb. 14, the victim said Jackson pushed the victim in the bathroom and was yelling at the victim before leaving and coming back with his hunting knife. The victim noted the knife as the same one had shown the officers. The victim said in the statement Jackson put the knife up to the victim’s throat and made a statement that the only way the victim was getting out of the restroom was if he (Jackson) or the victim died.
On Feb. 13, officers interviewed an individual who had been there for the argument between the victim and Jackson. The individual made statements which corroborated the victim’s statements and that he had seen Jackson and the victim go into the bathroom and him come out and take the knife back in. It was reported in the statement two other individuals related to the victim were in the house when the bathroom incident occurred, and this fact resulted in the charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the statement, Jackson was arrested on Feb. 14, where he was brought to the Seymour Police Department. He admitted that he had messed up and that he had threatened to kill the victim in the living room. Jackson said in the statement his hunting knife was on the table, but the officer noted this contradicted the witness’ statement and the victim’s statement that the knife was in Jackson’s hand.
Jackson admitted he had fought with the victim in the bathroom and had left the room to get his hunting knife, came back into the bathroom and held the knife up to his own throat and told the victim to kill him with the knife. He also admitted to another incident with the victim, which happened about two years ago. Jackson said he was aware of the allegations of rape because he had read it in the ex parte paperwork, and denied that he had intercourse with the victim at that time and denied having sex against the victim's will.
Jackson’s hearing is set for March 30, 2020.
