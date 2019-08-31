A Seymour man is facing three charges, including domestic assault (Class B Felony), abuse or neglect of a child (Class D Felony), and endangering the welfare of a child (Class D Felony).
Bradly Folsom was charged with the three felonies regarding an incident that happened in August. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, a deputy with the Seymour Police Department responded to a call in reference to the incident. Upon his investigation, he learned Folsom physically assaulted the victim. The victim described the incident in detail, noting acts of physical abuse.
A hearing was set on Tuesday for Folsom. He has a bond of $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.