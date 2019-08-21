A Seymour man has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle.
Jeffrey Scott Parsons was charged with the felonies in regards to an incident that happened Aug. 11, when a deputy was dispatched to a residence in Seymour in reference to a motor vehicle accident.
According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, dispatch received a call from an anonymous caller stating he watched a gray Dodge single cab pickup ram a brownish gold Chevy extended cab truck and that someone in the Dodge was throwing objects at the Chevy.
The caller said one vehicle went towards Casey’s and the other went towards McDonald’s. According to the statement, the deputy drove through the area, and no vehicles matching those descriptions were found. Later, they found a gray Dodge single cab matching the description at the Casey’s on Clinton.
The deputy made contact with the two victims, who said they went to the residence to help a friend when Parsons rammed them with his truck about three times, twice on the driver’s side and one time on the passenger’s side, according to the statement. The victim said Parsons stated he was going to kill her and the other victim. She said in the statement they were just trying to keep her safe. The other victim said the estimated value for the vehicle repairs is $3,500.
The friend who the two victims came to pick up said when they were in the truck, Parsons rammed into them multiple times. The deputy took pictures of the damage on the vehicle.
According to the statement, the deputy was able to locate Parsons in Seymour. When asked, Parsons said he had no idea why his truck would be in an accident. He said in the statement he wasn’t driving it, but he did let someone by the name of John borrow his truck.
The deputy made contact with another individual, who said Parsons showed up, parked his truck in the garage and then left on a bicycle. He said Parsons told him he was leaving his truck there to hide it from a girl. When looking at the vehicle, the deputy observed heavy damage with paint transfer on the front passenger-side bumper and fender, and this matched the damage made on the other vehicle.
The deputy then made contact with Parsons again. When asked about the incident, Parsons said the vehicle rammed him. The vehicle was towed via Yates Boys Towing, and Parsons was transported to the Webster County Jail.
Parsons' case hearing was held Friday at the Webster County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.