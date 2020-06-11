"We just thought that people needed a pick-me-up."
That's how Terry Penner of the Seymour Bank explained her idea for the three branches of the Seymour Bank to give away a total of $1,000 in gift cards from area businesses.
"During all the down news of COVID, this just seemed like a way to lift people’s spirits," Penner said.
The Seymour Bank bought $1,000 worth of $25 gift cards from area businesses, and they are giving away one a day through the bank's Facebook page. The day’s business is named, and to enter, people just need to post a comment about why they like that business. They don’t even have to be bank customers to be eligible for the drawing.
On Monday, for instance, a $25 Dairy Queen gift card was up for grabs, and 150 people posted what they loved about DQ. Shannon Graham posted, "My favorite right now is the Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard!" while Raydena Lynn Hickman wrote, "Dilly bars and strawberry sundaes! Yummy!"
The winner of the drawing was Hayley Clark, who was chosen after expressing her love of Cookie Dough Blizzards.
Other recent drawings were for gift cards to the Seymour YMCA, the Sky Dragon in Rogersville and Batdorf’s Lawn Care in Marshfield.
Drawings are held at 9 p.m. daily, and giveaways are expected to run through July 3.
Terry does the social media work for the Seymour Bank, and while online she was noticing a lot of despair. "It was affecting all of our customers, and it was affecting all of our businesses," she said.
The giveaway helps the business customers by raising awareness, and it also offers a little treat to members of the community, just for stopping by.
Kirk Penner, the president of the Seymour Bank, said that a lot of local businesses have been closed for the pandemic, and that has hurt them. "We wanted to highlight local businesses, so we selected a wide variety — eating places, salons, barbershops," he said.
A few businesses were so impressed by the Seymour Bank's initiative that they stopped in and dropped of their own gift cards, over and above those purchased by the bank for the program.
"It's a good way to give back," Terry said. "At the Seymour Bank, we always try to give back and support our communities. We want to be a bright spot in people’s day and help them out a little."
Kirk noted that the Seymour Bank is the last locally owned bank in the county, and they want their actions to reflect that fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.