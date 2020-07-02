A group of parents stepped up to ensure the Marshfield High School Class of 2020 could have their prom, after learning it had been canceled.
They organized a prom event Tuesday, June 23, at the Branson Convention Center.
"There's always a group of parents who try to make it happen," said Kathryn Taylor, who is part of the MHS 2020 Project Graduation committee. "There were some parents who split off from Project Graduation and raised enough money to pay for the venue and the photo booth for the prom. We wanted it to be fun and not costly for the students, so we had them put in $5 to reserve their spot. That was it."
With the social distancing, Taylor said their venue, the Hilton Branson Convention Center, could fit about 250 people, which helped keep the students spread out.
"The convention center makes sure everything is sanitized," said Taylor. "We had grab-and-go snacks for the students. We also set up tables in groups of four, so they were spread out."
Wade Jennings, one of the Marshfield R-I employees, served as the DJ during the event, according to Taylor.
"Wade has been a DJ for many events here," said Taylor. "He felt led to help out and decided to offer his services at no charge, which was really nice."
In order to keep the numbers down, the prom was open only to seniors and their dates. Taylor said they had about 140 students registered to come. Students needed to sign up by June 19 in order to attend the event. Parents who helped Taylor included Lori Allen, Tracy and Gary Gray, Terri Crider, Melanie Brown, James and Delene McAnarney, Rachel Ryder, Freddy and Michelle Brinkley, and Danielle Boggs.
"My daughter is a senior," said Taylor. "It is a special night, not only for her, but for all of the seniors. We just wanted to provide a fun and memorable event for them since we know they've had a tough year this year."
