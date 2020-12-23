A drug search warrant was served in the 500 block of East Madison Thursday, Dec. 17, resulting in felony charges for the five adults at the scene.
"It was kind of like something you’d see in the movies… we caught them right in the act," said Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen.
"We received some information from a tip on this house and right as we were entering the residence, they were all gathered around doing the drugs. It’s the first thing we see as we’re kicking in the doors."
The drugs seized during the search included methamphetamine and marijuana, along with various drug paraphernalia and other items used for the sale and consumption of narcotics. According to the report, MPD arrested three adult males and two adult females, with felony charges pending for all five.
"I believe every one of them had a prior history and several of them had been on parole or were on parole still," Fannan said. "We've always tried to be pretty aggressive in our community when it comes to drugs… that’s the root of most crime when it comes down to it."
Marshfield residents with information regarding crime in local neighborhoods are able to hotline the information at (417)-859-5325. For 24-hour dispatch, call (417)-859-3911.
"We've got some more houses through tips that we're getting ready to focus on," Fannan explained. "We've done some surveillance already in these cases so there will be a lot more of these busts coming."
