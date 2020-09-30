Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser has filed a motion to revoke probation in the Schwartz brothers’ high-profile child molestation case.
“I’ve now received information from the probation officer that there has been a violation of conditions by each of the defendants,” Berkstresser stated. “They had contact with the victim of the crime without the permission, so I went ahead and filed a motion to revoke their probation.”
Widespread rage erupted online when Webster County Judge Michael O. Hendrickson sentenced Petie and Aaron Schwartz to five years probation, giving the Amish brothers a chance at avoiding jail time.
The brothers each initially faced six counts of statutory rape. Berkstresser offered the plea deal for lesser charges of third-degree child molestation due to the lack of evidence and cooperation by everyone involved.
The motion for probation revocation was filed Thursday. However, the brothers are not currently in court custody.
“The first point in the process is they have to be notified that this is being alleged and they’ll appear in front of the judge,” Berkstresser explained. “At this point the court has to assume its an allegation from me. That hearing will either prove the allegation or they will admit to the allegation.”
Berkstresser said, “I asked for them to appear on Judge Hendrickson’s next law court day, the first Tuesday of October. The judge could review and ask them to appear on a different date, but that’s what I’ve filed.”
A court date had not been set at the time of publication. Each brother faces up to 15 years in the Department of Corrections if probation is revoked.
