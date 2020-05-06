This year, all elementary school students in Marshfield, Conway, Fordland and Niangua will have their supplies provided, thanks to the efforts of many churches in the Webster County area.
“I've had a lot of churches signed up to commit to school supplies," said Cheryl Parrish, administrative assistant for the Webster County Baptist Association. "The churches will collect them and then deliver them directly to the schools in August."
Shortly after last year's Back-to-School Bash event, held at the Webster County Fairgrounds in August, Parrish said she was contacted by other churches and school districts interested in helping out.
“An administrator in Conway asked me if we could extend the services there," said Parrish. "I also had Fordland churches wanting to participate, but they wanted to serve the students closest to their churches. One church adopted every elementary school student in the Fordland School District.”
Through her personal Facebook page, Parrish posted supplies lists for the school district as a whole or a certain grade level to the church group who committed to adopt the students.
“The list just included items like pencils, notebook paper and other things," said Parrish. "Supplies are individually packaged, and students will find them on their desks when they come to the preview night at their schools in August. That's the night when students can see their classrooms before school starts and meet their teachers.”
Parrish said there are still unmet needs, including supplies for the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classes at the Marshfield Junior High School.
“I have a list of necessary supplies for Marshfield Junior High,” said Parrish. "If anyone is interested, I have that list available and can send it. Also, we need recorders for the fourth grade classes at Shook Elementary School that have not been met. In addition, we have special items like earphones and earbuds needed at multiple locations. We do like to have a large amount of pencils for the high school, so businesses or churches interested can get them imprinted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.