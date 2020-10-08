Last year, Renee Roberson worked three days a week on average as a substitute teacher at Strafford R-VI.
This year, she works every single day Monday through Friday. The substitute shortage has always been an issue, not just at Strafford, but for other school districts in Missouri.
"A lot of factors play into it," said Roberson. "In the cases that I've subbed, it wasn't always a COVID-19 related issue, but there have been some. It’s mostly just a shortage of substitutes."
For the past three weeks, Renee Roberson has filled in for a classroom at Strafford Elementary. She’ll be working at the middle school, starting this week.
"I'll cover elementary school, middle school and high school," said Roberson. "I know there's a shortage of substitutes because I receive notifications every day on my phone, informing me when an assignment is available."
Over the past two years, Strafford R-VI superintendent Brett Soden said the district has had a lower number of available substitutes, but they were anticipating a shortage this year, due to COVID-19.
"Our Board of Education approved a pay raise for Strafford substitute teachers," said Soden. "We started the school year at $90 per day, but raised it to $100 per day at our September board meeting. This is much deserved and we hope it helps our district and our substitute teachers, as well."
Tammy Cook, Human Resources Director for Logan-Rogersville, said they experienced a shortage in substitutes, but not as heavy as other school districts.
"There was one day we had 100% coverage," said Cook. "Our fill rate is 90% this year, as far as coverage goes with substitutes. We do have teachers who can work from home if they are quarantined."
Even before COVID-19, Cook said substitute shortage was happening anyway, due to the low pay rates.
"The pay rates have always been low," said Cook. "In Penmac, every school district selects its own pay rate, shortly after the beginning of the year. In Rogersville, it's $85 for paraprofessionals and teachers. We hope to keep competitive rates for substitutes."
Cook said there hasn't been an increase in absences from teachers this year, but some retired teachers who have subbed for them in the past decided not to continue this year, due to COVID-19.
"Currently, we have about 90 substitutes," said Cook. "We had 20 substitutes who had notified Penmac that they would not be subbing this year. However, we actually gained substitutes, though, this year."
Marshfield R-I Schools and Logan-Rogersville R-VIII utilize Penmac for its substitute staffing. Michelle Cologna, area manager of Penmac in Lebanon and Marshfield, said the company has seen a shortage of workers across all industries, not just for education.
"Some people are unwilling or unable (due to high-risk health conditions) to risk exposure to the coronavirus in any environment," said Cologna. "Others have challenges related to the pandemic, such as problems securing childcare for their own children. We are so appreciative of the dedicated subs who are able and willing to go into the classroom to make sure students receive a day of quality instruction, even when their normal teacher must be away."
Cologna explained since they began staffing for Marshfield school districts, they have more than tripled the pool of available substitute teachers, and they draw from that pool to fill each absence.
"Our substitute coordinators use software called Frontline to track and fill absences," said Cologna. "The district or teacher can enter their absences in the software and qualified substitutes can accept an assignment to cover an absence. Our coordinators make daily calls to ensure that every classroom, including those with last-minute absences, are covered."
Substitute teachers can specify the school district, the building, the grade level and even the subject matter they are willing to work in, according to Cologna.
"Many subs work in multiple districts, while others choose to work only in certain schools," said Cologna. "Classroom teachers are also able to create a list of preferred substitute teachers who will be offered available assignments first."
The daily pay rate varies based on what each district has set. In Marshfield, the pay rate for substitute teachers is $85 per day. Cologna said, "Penmac offers all of our employees, including substitutes, an affordable health insurance option from day one of employment with us — there is no waiting period. We also offer a 401(k) retirement plan and participation in our employee-ownership program to long-term full-time substitutes."
Cologna added, "Recruiting people who are willing and able to go to work during the pandemic has been our biggest challenge. Despite the high unemployment rate, we have more open jobs than qualified applicants to fill them.This is the situation across the country — we have locations in eight states and we are all seeing the same challenges in nearly all industries."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.