Even with school closures in place, school districts in Webster County and the surrounding area are continuing their progress on their budgets and other projects potentially impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Fordland R-III
Fordland R-III superintendent Chris Ford said the district is still in the evaluation process for the 2020-21 budget. Due to the virus outbreak, the school district is evaluating programs and expenditures for the upcoming year. The district has a bond and levy issue set for June 2, according to Ford. If both pass, these are the projects and budget items that will be impacted in the district, including salary increases for classified and certified staff; safety and security; new school buses; elementary, middle and high school HVAC replacements; server and network infrastructure; fine arts concerts; new playground equipment and other items.
Laclede County R-I
Superintendent Mark Hedger provided an update on a few financial considerations regarding the COVID-19 crisis and how that might impact his district, not only now, but in the future as well.
"I want us to realize we are not in a 'fiscal crisis' at this point; however, we do feel we need to be very conservative as we move forward, largely because of the uncertainty of future funding," said Hedger. "We have been encouraged by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to continue to pay staff during this time, and virtually all districts are still doing this. Doing this is also one of the stipulations for receiving the CARES Act funding, which will be distributed in using much the same process as our Title I funding."
Hedger said district officials are still awaiting detailed guidance from DESE regarding this funding, but they are already having discussions regarding its use
"The guidance I have received so far indicates that this money is an attempt to help districts 'stay the course' or 'even out' with some of the potential lost revenue that is sure to come with the hit we are taking to the economy," said Hedger. "As we project, I would say the biggest impact could come in our Prop C funding, which is driven by sales tax. We are told that during the last recession there was a 10% drop in Prop C funding and to expect at least a similar rate. I would project if anything is cut as far as the state formula, it will probably come in transportation, which is already not fully funded."
Hedger said the district is also watching the local revenue with any reassessment that might occur and the Classroom Trust Fund, which is driven by gaming, etc.
"The good news is we should see some savings occurring right now," said Hedger. "This includes some fuel costs, utilities, etc."
Logan-Rogersville R-VIII
Superintendent Shawn Randles explained the Missouri governor's announcement will withhold $15.8 million in foundation formula money and $7.1 million in transportation money, along with other smaller K-12 cuts.
"LR has put a spending freeze on our current budget," said Randles. "We are taking the next couple weeks to analyze areas where we must allocate funds through June 30th, and areas that can be cut immediately."
In regards to the 20-21 (FY21) budget, Randles said they are a few weeks behind planning and preparing for next year.
"The amount of time and effort to respond to COVID-19 has dominated their days since spring break," said Randles. "We will be fiscally conservative as we prepare next year's budget. We are optimistic this is a situational recession that is short lived, but there will definitely be some financial implications as a result of a drop in state general revenue."
Randles said they are currently applying for a FEMA/SEMA grant to cover some COVID-19 related expenses and awaiting CARE Act stimulus money to offset cost any loss of revenue. He added they are also awaiting allocations from the governor's fund.
"We are anticipating a reduction in our assessed valuation collection rate this year as families struggle to pay their taxes," said Randles. “We know Classroom Trust Funds will be lower, but how much is unknown.”
He added that there are mechanisms in place for leveling the foundation formula payments based on the current year projections and the first and second preceding years, and this will help with the unknowns associated with other revenue streams.
The money deposited into classroom trust funds is distributed to each school district in the state qualified to receive state aid on an average daily attendance basis. The funds distributed can be spent at the discretion of the local school districts.
The Logan-Rogersville Board of Education will have an early June study session in preparation for approval of the FY21 budget at the June 25 board of education meeting.
Niangua R-V
The school district is waiting to see what budget changes come from the state before it decides to make any changes, according to superintendent TJ Bransfield. He explained their enrollment is continuing to grow, so additional staff members and programs are being considered for the 2020-21 school year.
"We had approved a construction trades program for next year and are looking to see if this program is feasible considering the budget restrictions for next year," said Bransfield.
He noted they have added an elementary teaching position in order to keep their elementary numbers at an adequate level.
"We will continue to try to lower our expenses and look for ways to fill any funding gaps that may occur through grants," said Bransfield.
Strafford R-VI
The Strafford R-VI School District is working on its budget for the 2020-2021 school year but has not made all of its decisions yet, according to superintendent Brett Soden.
Soden said Strafford officials are currently focused on renovating the high school science lab and library. "We are using funds from the 2019 bond issue for facility upgrades," said Soden.
The No-Tax Increase Bond issue, known as K.I.D.S. (Keep Improving District Schools), passed last April, allowing Strafford R-VI to borrow $7.5 million for the purpose of renovating and improving existing facilities in the district, upgrading security systems throughout the district, improving technology and making upgrades to equipment in the district’s agriculture education and performing arts departments.
