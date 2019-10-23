Garrett Lowder, executive director of academic services, spoke about the Technology Task Force and where they stand as far as making sure the school district stays up to date with its technology services during the Marshfield Board of Education’s meeting on Monday.
According to Lowder, the task force has been spending time coming up with the answers to questions regarding what effective learning looks like with technology support in the school district, as well as what type of technology they leave in the hands of students and teachers.
"Today, our team met back together, and members of the teams broke out to look over those question areas they had to do research on for the last several weeks," said Lowder. "They presented what they found to the group. Our next step at the moment is going to be taking a look at that information and decide what are the specific things we as a district need to do."
Lowder said they are getting to a place where he believes the technology is focused on a student-learning component and make sure that is in the right hands of students and teachers.
Facilities/maintenance update
Marshfield R-I assistant superintendent Mike Henry spoke about the recent long-range planning meeting and how to get more information from community members going forward. Henry also noted the insurance options available for staff through Tel Medicine and online virtual health. He explained it is not as a robust as they would like it to be, but something to hopefully serve as another convenience for staff members. Henry mentioned projects that Paragon Architecture pointed out in its assessment during last month’s Marshfield Board of Education meeting.
District report card
Superintendent David Steward explained the school has been working on the district report card for quite some time now. According to Steward, a year ago this month, the board had talked during a retreat in Springfield about what data they wanted to see as a board that didn’t come out of an APR report and how to determine if the school district is meeting standards. Steward noted they started out with a big set of metrics and worked on narrowing that down to what is realistic that they can actually find the data on.
That being said, Steward explained he wanted to review where they are regarding the district report card, including student success, community involvement and other areas.
