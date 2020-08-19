An update for all indoor events and football spectator attendance was given during the Marshfield R-I Board of Education meeting Aug. 17 in the high school library.
Regarding indoor events, Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward said they decided to pull out all of the bleachers in the gym in order to allow social distancing.
For volleyball, Steward said they talked about taking half of the bleachers or more on that side and designating it a student section, only allowing use of every other row and requiring them to be three to six feet apart. He said he doesn’t worry about their venues in softball, junior varsity football and junior high school football because he doesn’t see capacities at above 50% during normal times.
"We just haven't seen anything like that at those events," said Steward.
Social distancing by households will allow seating every other row. Following guidance from the City of Marshfield, Steward said masks will be required upon entry to any of the district’s events. He added that additional law enforcement will be at the entrances to remind people about the masks.
"When you come in, you have to have the mask on," said Steward. "You have to keep the mask on until you get your seat. If you’re seated in your space with your family, you can take your mask off. If you get up to move around, we’re going to ask you to put the mask back on."
At varsity football, the district will operate at 50% spectator capacity in the bleachers (that excludes game administration, workers, officials). That’s 800 people on the home side and 300 people on the visitors side.
Steward said he doesn’t want a first-come, first-serve policy, hoping to avoid having people lined up at 2 p.m. For varsity football, the district will operate on the 800-300 ticket system.
"In order to pay an admission fee, you have to have a ticket for that family," said Steward. "Priority for tickets will be given to players to distribute to their family, spirit squads, bands or parents of the kids involved get first priority. We’re going to try and find a way to set back 100 tickets for our general student body to use and then we can find a way to get 40 or 50 for the booster club to give their spots or things like that."
Ronda Hubbard said Marshfield head coach Cody Bull has visited with every player and they have given the number of tickets they need and the names of people they expect to be at every Friday night game.
"We feel very comfortable that we'll be able to give a certain amount of tickets to Coach Bull and he’ll be able to give those to each of those students to take home to their parents, so that they can get in," Hubbard said.
Hubbard said she has met with cheer and dance coaches, who will get a certain number of tickets per each student or student athlete, along with the band students.
“If anyone’s going to be affected, it’s the people who don’t have children involved in any of these activities that are used to coming to our games," said Hubbard.
Board member Patrick Theobald asked Hubbard about a scenario in which they’re 100 short on tickets to give out, but people are showing up and there’s space for 100 more people. Hubbard said they will be collecting tickets at the game, so if someone shows up without a ticket, they will be turned away.
Hubbard noted the schools that are at 50% capacity include Marshfield, Rogersville, Springfield Catholic, Mount Vernon and Reeds Spring. She added the district’s athletic department is following MSHSAA guidelines, where their football players and team crew can't stand on the sidelines without a mask on.
“There's just a lot to think about with all this," said Hubbard. "We're trying the best we can to ensure our players can enjoy their season."
Board member Joshua Hartman asked if the department’s given a hard number on what each student gets regarding tickets, such as cheer and dance. Hubbard said they've decided with cheer, dance and band because they feel like the football team should get a majority of those tickets, but not all football players requested a certain amount of tickets.
"We're not just handing every football player eight tickets," said Hubbard. “If they only need two, then they're going to get two. The football team has voiced how many they think they would need."
Chair-back seating is sold out, according to Hubbard. Regarding Steward's earlier comment about the 40 or 50 tickets for the booster club, she said they grouped out all of the chair-back recipients and designated which ones are for football parents, grandparents, cheer parents, or dance team parents.
"The chair-back people will get their tickets from the booster club," said Hubbard.
Steward said they’ll allow people in the grassy areas outside of the track, like they always have, but that those will be included among the 800 home total. Those people will be asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
“It just helps us to spread out even more,” said Steward. “Some have talked about allowing family groups to bring their lawn chairs on the track, but then we probably mix fans with players coming on and off, and I’m not necessarily a fan of that.”
To restrict physical contact, Hubbard explained there will be no congregations on the field after the games.
“There will be no handshakes with teams after the games and no group huddles,” said Hubbard. "That's just an adopted policy established by our conference schools, too."
