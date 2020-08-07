Masks have become a big issue. Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward spoke to district Board of Education members about masks and other topics of interest surrounding the reopening plan during their special session meeting July 23 at the Marshfield High School Library.
The district developed its reopening plan around a color code: green, yellow, orange and red. With the masks, Steward covered guidelines in the different color codes. In green operating mode, all staff members will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required. Multiple cloth masks will be provided to staff members, according to Steward. Board member Patrick Theobald asked about a scenario if a teacher wants their students to wear masks, in regards to concerns from some teachers who have medical conditions that could put them at higher risk for exposure to COVID.
"A teacher can make that request, but they can't make it a requirement unless the district does," said Steward. "Masks are a big issue. I've heard from both sides on it. There’s no right answer in this. As long as we’re not seeing active cases in our buildings, then we’re making masks strongly recommended, but optional."
In that same scenario, board member Damon Seiger asked about students refusing to wear them in the classroom, even though a teacher strongly recommends they do. Steward said that’s completely up to the student or parent. Theobald then asked what would happen to a teacher who refuses to work in that classroom environment.
"If the teacher receives a medical documentation from a doctor stating it's unsafe for them to teach due to COVID, then federal guidelines on additional sick leave and COVID family leave will apply to them, but it doesn't guarantee they’re going to get paid," said Steward. "If there's not a medically documented reason for that to happen, then they’re required to work."
Going from green to yellow guidelines, Steward noted masks will transition from strongly recommended to mandatory for staff working around students. During transition times or other areas where they’re together, Steward said students in grades 6-12 will have to wear masks.
"They wouldn’t necessarily have to be masked in classrooms," said Steward. "That's only if they're in transition and other areas where they're together. In the orange setting, all adults and all students 6-12 on campus will be required to wear masks. If we get in the red, then obviously we won’t have students on campus. They’ll have virtual learning."
Board member Joshua Hartman asked if there's an opportunity for teachers with medical conditions to teach online only. Assistant superintendent Mike Henry said they have given the option of virtual learning and in-person learning for all teachers to consider.
"As we went through and talked about the online option, we told teachers they can come if they are interested," said Henry. "Some of them have, but some of them haven't. We still have people in both groups of that."
Steward said another option teachers can do to protect themselves is always make sure they are social distancing themselves from their students. He noted in the classrooms, especially in the high school building, desks are set back from the teacher's desk. Board member Kim Atkinson asked about the Plexiglass shields for teachers.
"We will provide Plexiglass shields on their desks," said Steward. "We can do some things like that and make those accommodations; we really can."
Henry added they visited Regal Plastics in Springfield and ordered sheets of Lexan, a thicker, more rigid material that is more expensive than Plexiglass but is still see-through. Some 180 acrylic dividers were ordered for the common spaces, such as libraries and cafeterias.
"The dividers will help add that extra level of protection," said Henry. "This also helps teachers in the elementary setting to still be able to have small groups. Small group instruction is an important part of elementary schools. In the summer school setting, they're there now, but all of the elementary classrooms will have one of those. Our special education and intervention classes will have multiple."
Henry said they've ordered 40 acrylic dividers for the common spaces and those will be coming in this week.
