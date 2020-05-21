The Marshfield R-1 Board of Education approved student and adult meal prices at their meeting Monday in the high school library.
The meal prices for 2020-21 were approved at the same level as for 2019-20.
Each year, the board must set meal prices for the following year according to the United States Department of Agriculture guidelines. In the past, the formula calculation required an increase of approximately 10 cents in order for the district to continue to receive federal reimbursement. The guidelines have a changed a little for this year and will allow the district to hold prices steady for the 2020-2021 school year.
Prices will be set as follows:
Breakfast
K-5 student
$1.35
6-8 student
$1.50
9-12 student
$1.50
Adult
$1.85
Lunch
K-5 student
$2.05
6-8 student
$2.15
9-12 student
$2.40
Adult
$2.75
