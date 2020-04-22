"We want to reassure our employees we're taking care of them," said superintendent David Steward during a discussion regarding the 2020-2021 salary changes and steps to district employees' schedules at the Marshfield R-I Board of Education meeting Monday.
Steward explained compensation options that he spoke about with the Meet and Confer Committee during a Zoom meeting. Option A grants a step and earned education advancement to all employees on the salary side. With that, he said they would have to add step 27 on the teacher schedule to ensure everyone received a step, along with a step 18 in technology since some individuals are maxed out on columns.
With Option B, Steward said they could add $250 to base salaries. On the teacher salary schedule, that would move the base salaries to $350,000 even. He added they could have 15 cents per hour on the hourly schedules, in addition to the step. That means every employee gets a step, plus $250.
Steward said Option C is the same thing, but it adds $500 to base salaries on salaried schedules and 30 cents per hour on the hourly schedules. He noted two additions to salary schedules on the extra duty schedule, including an assistant cross country coach. Steward recommended a 5% stipend in that position. As they transition away from using Springfield SPS for their swimming program and go to the Seymour Y building, he said they will have to increase stipend for the swim coach position, and he recommended applying 10% for the boys coach and 10% for the girls coach.
Board member Damon Seiger asked how comfortable Steward felt about Option B or Option C. Steward said the options are doable, but the district will need to hold tighter financially on certain areas so they can get through the downturn. In terms of reserves, he said if they spend some money out of that, then they can do that. Steward clarified the district isn't going to cut any employees or programs to accomplish any of the options.
"We will see some reductions," said Steward. "We saved some dollars in the contract approved tonight on maintenance. We will look at technology as a way to save a little bit. We're still going to spend money, but maybe not at the level we were going to, and we'll try to roll back some supply purchases for a year. We’re still going to deficit spend for a year, but I'm comfortable with that because we need to take care of our kids and take care of the people who take care of our kids."
Steward added his intention with Option B and C would include the same dollar amount increase to the beginning salaries of school administrators.
After further discussion, the school board approved the Option C for 2020-21 salary schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.