Webster County’s second round of public meetings on the Route 60 corridor is designed to share information and receive additional feedback from residents as work progresses on a study possible improvements.
Seymour is the site of the last of the second-round meetings. It will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Seymour Senior Citizen Center, 205 N. Commercial St.
The county received feedback from surveys and information gathered from area residents at the first round of public meetings held in June. Working with the engineering consultant, the information gathered helped to develop some initial safety alternatives along the corridor. The information will be presented to the communities at a second round of public meetings planned for mid-July and early August.
During the July meetings, Webster County and its engineering consultant will present the findings to the communities. The information includes possible safety alternatives developed from the initial feedback. Again, area residents are encouraged to attend the meetings to see the possible options and provide additional feedback.
A short presentation will be held, and residents will be asked to provide additional information that should be included in the final report.
The information provided in the Rogersville, Fordland, Diggins and Seymour communities is contributing to forming a prioritized list of possible rail crossing and highway intersection safety upgrades.
The County is conducting the safety study along the Webster County section of Route between Rogersville and Seymour. The study will give the county a blueprint for moving forward with improvements when funding becomes available.
